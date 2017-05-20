A steady rain fell at Target Field on Saturday, leaving the Twins no choice but to postpone their game with Kansas City until Sunday. The game will be part of a traditional doubleheader beginning at 1:10 p.m., with the second game beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Phil Hughes will start the first game for the Twins, and lefthander Adalberto Mejia, summoned from Class AAA Rochester, will start the second game. It’s not yet clear whether the Twins will designate Mejia as the 26th player, allowed for doubleheaders, or whether he’ll be added to 25-man roster instead.

Tickets for Saturday’s game can be used as credit toward tickets to another game, and must be exchanged at the Target Field ticket office. Tickets are not refundable. Sunday tickets are good for both games. The batting practice pullovers scheduled to be given away to the first 10,000 fans Saturday will be distributed on Sunday instead.

It’s the fifth rainout of the season for the Twins, who played a doubleheader on Thursday and have three others scheduled later this season. Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey consulted with Twins and Royals players about rescheduling, and settled on Sunday rather than waiting until the Royals return on Labor Day weekend to make it up. With both teams flying to the east coast after Sunday’s games — the Twins open a three-game series in Baltimore on Monday — the players preferred a straight doubleheader to a day-night split.