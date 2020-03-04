Twins radio listeners in the metro area who have pined for the sharper sound quality of FM radio are getting their wish. The team announced Tuesday that all games will now be broadcast on 830-AM and simulcast on 102.9-FM The Wolf as part of a four-year agreement.

The arrangement begins Saturday with the broadcast of the Twins vs. Tigers game in the Dominican Republic.

"We are thrilled to further extend our successful broadcast partnership with Entercom, while also bringing Twins baseball to a FM audience as a supplement to our metro flagship home on 830 WCCO," Twins President Dave St. Peter said in a news release.

WCCO is the longtime home of Twins radio broadcasts. The Twins left the station after the 2006 season and spent time on both AM-1500 and 96.3-FM before returning to WCCO before the 2018 season.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.