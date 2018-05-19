MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have placed first baseman Joe Mauer on the 10-day disabled list with a cervical strain and concussion-like symptoms.
His symptoms began May 11 after he dove for a foul ball against the Los Angeles Angels and worsened during Friday's game.
The former American League MVP dealt with long-lasting concussion symptoms after suffering a 2013 concussion, so the Twins opted to be caution with one of their top hitters.
Outfielder Jake Cave was called up from Triple-A Rochester to take Mauer's place on the roster in advance of Minnesota's matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers. He was listed seventh in Saturday night's batting order and will play center field.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Crawford stays hot, homers in Giants' 9-4 win over Rockies
Brandon Crawford got three more hits and drove in four runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4 on Saturday to end a three-game skid.
Sports
The Latest: Kentucky Derby winner Justify captures Preakness
The Latest on Saturday's 143rd running of the Preakness (all times local):
Sports
Justify wins foggy Preakness, keeps Triple Crown bid alive
Justify emerged from the fog and sloshed his way to another victory, holding off several hard-charging challengers to win the Preakness on Saturday and keep alive the chance for trainer Bob Baffert's second Triple Crown champion in four years.
Twins
Ex-Twins manager finding success with Tigers in classic Gardy style
Detroit, coming off a terrible season, is rebuilding with more of a carefree attitude under Ron Gardenhire.
Vikings
Two views: NFL may not have most to gain from regulated gambling
Michael Rand and Chris Hine weigh in in the week's hot sports topics.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.