MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have placed first baseman Joe Mauer on the 10-day disabled list with a cervical strain and concussion-like symptoms.

The recalled outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A Rochester. The 25-year-old Cave was in the Twins' lineup Saturday against Milwaukee, batting seventh and playing center field in his major league debut.

Cave was acquired by the Twins on March 16 for minor league right-hander Luis Gil and was optioned to Triple-A Rochester a week later. The left-handed hitting Cave batted .265 with seven doubles, one home run and 17 RBIs in 35 games for the Red Wings this season.