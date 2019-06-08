Travis Blankenhorn, Class AA Pensacola: A third-round pick in 2015 out of Pottsville, Pa., the 22-year-old second baseman was hitting .313 with 10 home runs through 40 games. He is one of six Blue Wahoos named to the Southern League South Division All-Star team — the others are outfielder Jaylin Davis; pitchers Brusdar Graterol, Griffin Jax and Ryan Mason; and catcher Caleb Hamilton.

Brent Rooker, Class AAA Rochester: Rooker was the Twins’ competitive balance-round pick in 2017 (35th overall) after a great career at Mississippi State. He has battled injuries this season but was activated on June 1 and had seven home runs in 117 at-bats. The 24-year-old outfielder hit 22 home runs in 130 games in the Southern League in 2018. And he was a big “Game of Thrones” fan on Twitter (@Brent_Rooker19).

Jordan Balazovic, Class AA Fort Myers: The 20-year-old Canadian was a fifth-round pick in 2016. He finished last year and began this season at Class A Cedar Rapids but was bumped up to the Miracle and is 4-0 with a 2.03 ERA in his first six starts.