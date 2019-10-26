Twins prospect Royce Lewis was named the MVP of the Arizona Fall League on Saturday.

The 20-year-old shortstop/center fielder was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft.

Lewis, who played for Salt River, won a vote of the league managers after finishing in the top five of the league in batting average, home runs, RBI and extra base hits, and leading the league in runs.

Alec Bohm of the Phillies was runner-up and Oakland's Greg Deichmann finished third.

Salt River, which had prospects from Arizona, Colorado, Miami, Tampa Bay and the Twins, won the AFL title on Saturday by beating Surprise 5-1 behind a grand slam from Marlins prospect Jerar Encarnacion. Lewis was 2-for-5 with a double for the Rafters.

In 22 regular season games, Lewis hit .353 with nine doubles, 21 runs, three home runs and 20 RBI. He had a .975 OPS.