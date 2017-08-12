The Twins announced Saturday morning that No. 1 overall draft choice Royce Lewis has been promoted to Class A Cedar Rapids from their rookie team in the Gulf Coast League.

Lewis is expected to be in uniform for Saturday night's game in Cedar Rapids against Quad Cities.

Lewis, who was the first player selected in June amateur free agent draft. batted .271 in 36 games for the GCL Twins with three home runs and 18 RBI.

The move bypasses the Twins' Appalachian League team in Elizabethton, Tenn., which is the place where most young players stop on their ascent toward the major leagues. Byron Buxton, for example, split his first professional season between the GCL Twins and Elizabethton when he was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in 2012.

Steps up the ladder from Cedar Rapids include Fort Myers (advanced Class A), Chattanooga (AA) and Rochester (AAA).