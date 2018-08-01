Logan Forsythe is taking a red-eye from the left coast tonight and will be at Target Field and available on Wednesday when the Twins wrap up a three-game series against the Indians.

That surely has Twins fans excited.

The initial feedback I've received from fans is, why? Well, it's more like, WHY!!!!

Forsythe, a veteran handyman, is part of a three player package the Twins received for Brian Dozier on Wednesday. The Twins also received two prospects. One is outfielder Luke Raley, who has 17 home runs for Class AA Tulsa. The other is lefthander Devin Smeltzer, who is 5-5, 4.73 at Tulsa and could end up as a reliever.

Raley was rated as the Dodgers 19th best prospect in a solid farm system. I just checked MLB Pipeline, and Raley already is ranked 19th there. Interesting.

It's easy to see why Forsythe is part of the deal. He's making $9 million, the same as Dozier. So the salaries cancel out for a L.A.. team that is worried about hitting the luxury tax ceiling.

"The big picture aspect of the discussion with the Dodgers just a roster fit and we had a fit for Logan here in the short term," Twins majordomo Derek Falvey said. "He's someone who has had a lot of success in the big leagues. He's been a great clubhouse guy. We've heard a lot of good things about him. (Bench coach) Derek Shelton, in particular, knows him well from some time in Tampa with him, and this just felt like, as we worked through negotiations, it was the right fit in the deal."

But why can't the Twins get more then when they are essentially agreeing to take on the remainder of Forsythe's salary? I do wonder if the Twins slow played their Dozier hand and missed out on a better deal. The teams that could have used second base help - like Arizona, Milwaukee and Boston (Boston did take a look at Dozier) - addressed their issues. The Brewers are going to try Travis Shaw at second and Jonathan Schoop at short. Wow.

But these deals are rarely talent for talent. Dozier is a two-month rental who is underperforming - by his standards - by batting .224 with 16 home runs. There have been no signs that he's about to go off on his second half tear yet. Maybe being in a pennant race will bring it out. But it's hard to cash in on a rental who's not Manny Machado.

Raley and Smeltzer join a flock of nine other prospects the Twins landed in trades of Dozier, Eduardo Escobar, Ryan Pressly, Zach Duke and Lance Lynn. The Twins, to their credit, did not straddle. They decided to use what they had to add to their farm system and see who grows into major leaguers. There's no problem with that.

Of the 11 prospects they have received, RHP Jorge Alcala (11), OF Gabriel Maciel (17), Raley (19) and RHP Jhoan Duran (23) were placed in the Twins top 30. Duran debuted on Tuesday at Class A Cedar Rapids and threw seven no-hit innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Twins fans should be a little upset because this season has crashed into a ditch. But the club could be a factor next season, when they will have plenty of payroll flexibility and a returning young core that should be ticked off about this year.