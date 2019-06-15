

Here are a couple quick notes after an exciting night at Target Field.

BUXTON UPDATE: Byron Buxton was hit on the right wrist by a Brad Keller pitch in the sixth inning. He dropped his bat and tried to shake off the pain as head train Tony Leo rushed to his side to check him out. Buxton remained in the game for awhile, but was lifted in the eighth inning when he turn in the batting order came up.

The Twins described the injury as a bruised wrist, and that Buxton is day-to-day. Marwin Gonzalez entered the game for Buxton and played right field while Max Kepler slid over from right to center.

"Byron's doing fine," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Wrist contusion. He came out OK. We took some images and they came back negative. The result of that, obviously, is good. We'll see how he is tomorrow when he gets here. But it's pretty positive news."



GIBSON BETTER IN GAME THAN WARMUPS: This is an example of how pitcher's can't always tell how their game is going to go based on how the pre-game warmup goes.

"That was about as erratic as I’ve been warming up in a while," Gibson said. "Just didn’t feel good. I don’t know what was going on. It felt like I slept on my right arm all night. It was one of those things, I started to loosen up as the game went but I would say probably in the second or third inning when I figured out where my changeup was and where my curveball was. From the slider and the fastball from the get go felt really good, but Garv and I were just on the same page all night."

By the middle innings, Gibson was able to throw his fastball, curve, slider and change up where he wanted. It led to his best outing of the year - eight shutout innings. He threw 13 curveballs, 19 sliders and 18 change ups to go with 31 fastballs.

"Gibby was phenomenal," Baldelli said. "I don't think he could have thrown the ball any better. He had total command of everything. Everything he was doing, everything he's trying to do. Command, feel, mixing his pitches exceptionally well. The pure stuff was very good. It was a just a wonderful start from the beginning until the eighth inning and then Rog came in and finished up."