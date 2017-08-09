Later this month, Major League Baseball will have its first Players Weekend, the hook being that teams will wear a unique set of jerseys that will have their nicknames on the back -- if they choose to do so.

In other words, you'll be seeing Ervin Santana's No. 54 with "Magic" on the back and Tyler Duffey's No. 56 will have "The Doof." Some of the nicknames will be pretty predictable: Kyle Gibson is Gibby, Brian Dozier is Doz and Byron Buxton is Buck.

A few others include Jose Berrios doing business as Orlandito, Eddie Rosario as Baudidou and Chris Gimenez as G. (Yes, we're a bit disappointed Gimenez didn't go WWE on us and go for "Certified G.")

Right now, our favorite is Max Kepler, who is using his birth name of Rozycki. Before joining the Twins organization as a 16-year-old from Germany, he was known as Max Kepler-Rozycki.

"Teams told us it wouldn’t fit on the back of a jersey,” Kathy Kepler said. “We decided upon Kepler, though if he had signed with the Cubs, with all the Polish people in Chicago, he may have used Rozycki.”

Here's a photo of the Players Weekend jerseys provided by MLB.com. The game-used jerseys will be auctioned on MLB.com after the weekend.

But can you tell what really disappoints us?

Mauer, Grossman, Pressly and Rogers. You guys should think of something, unless you want us to do it for you.