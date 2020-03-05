FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Bad news for fans at Twins spring camp: The team is instituting a no-physical-contact — including autographs — policy due to concerns about the impending threat of coronavirus.

Byron Buxton signed autographs on Feb. 20 at Hammond Stadium. Star Tribune photo by Carlos Gonzalez.

The team is considering ways to get autographs to fans, but hasn't yet finalized a plan of action.

The Twins held a team meeting this morning to hear from doctors about precautions. Players were told no high fives, no handshakes, no accepting sharpies from fans. The ushers and guards at the Century Link Complex were also alerted.

Major League Baseball sent a memo to teams and had phone calls earlier this week to answer questions about policies in dealing with the threat of COVID-19, the strain of coronavirus that has spread to the United States.

The Twins play the Orioles in Sarasota today.

The Twins lineup:

Willians Astudillo, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Miguel Sano, 1B

Alex Avila, C

LaMonte Wade, RF

Royce Lewis, SS

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Nick Gordon, 2B

Homer Bailey, RHP