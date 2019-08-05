In two appearances with the Twins, righthander Sam Dyson did not lock down the late innings like he did for most of the season with San Francisco. Something had to be wrong.

And the Twins have found the problem.

Dyson was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with right biceps tendinitis. The Twins learned of the condition after his outing on Friday, during which he gave up three runs to the Royals. In two appearances, Dyson has given up six earned runs in two-thirds of an inning for an 81.00 ERA.

“It’s something that he’s probably been dealing with for a little bit,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think it was probably affecting him, although he’s going to tell you he’s good and he can pitch and he’s ready to go.”

Dyson underwent an Magnetic Resonance Imaging exam, and the Twins are confident that the injury is not serious and he will need days and not weeks to recover. Dyson was willing to pitch through the discomfort, Baldelli said, but the club decided to give him to recover.

“He pitches through things, and he continued to tell us he was good to go,” Baldelli said. “But we also knew that he was not 100 percent and we want to make sure he is 100 percent for the stretch run and the rest of the season.”

Dyson posted a 2.47 ERA in 51 innings for San Francisco prior to the trade, in which the Twins sent three prospects to the Giants. Medical reports are exchanged between clubs before deals are consummated, but the Twins are not crying foul about not being informed that Dyson was dealing with inflammation. There was some surprise when they learned that he was battling soreness, but enough to question the repots they received.

“He didn’t have any open injuries, and from our medical review and otherwise, we felt good about where he was,” Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey said. “This is something that has probably popped up for him more recently, and I’m not saying just the days he’s been with us, but something that he had to work through. Now, our focus is just trying to get him as healthy as possible.”

Lefthander Devin Smeltzer took Dyson’s spot on the roster and started on Sunday. That allowed them to push the rest of the rotation back a day. Not only do they get an extra day of rest, it lined up righthander Jake Odorizzi to start against Atlanta on Monday.

Buxton sidelined

Byron Buxton will spend the next two weeks or so rehabilitating his left shoulder with hopes he can return soon after that.

“I can do a little bit of mobilization just to try to get it back stronger,” he said Sunday. “Hopefully my body keeps going the way it does and heals quickly. I could hopefully cut some time down and get back.”

Buxton was injured on Thursday when he collided with the wall while chasing a drive by Harold Ramirez. Two days later, he was placed on the injured list for the third time this season, this time with a left shoulder subluxation.

“When it happened, I kind of looked at (Max) Kepler and said, ‘Something didn’t feel right.’ “ Buxton said. “He was just, ‘You OK?’ It just stunned me a little bit. I thought I had a little bit more room, especially playing in that ballpark. You think it’s big and you’ve got a little bit more. Got a little closer than I thought.

Buxton has missed 26 games this season due to stints on the IL.

Bell honored

Former Twins president Jerry Bell on Sunday became the 33rd member of the Twins Hall of Fame when he was inducted during a pre-game ceremony. Bell spent 16 years as the Twins chief executive, and was instrumental in the construction of the Twins’ year-round headquarters in Fort Myers, Fla as well as Target Field. Former Twins radio voice and fellow Twins Hall of Famer John Gordon introduced Bell.

“Thank you for this incredible honor,” Bell said during his speech. “It’s a long way from the bleachers of Metropolitan Stadium watching Rod (Carew) and Harmon (Killebrew) and Tony (Oliva) and others to being here today.”