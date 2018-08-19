MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Ervin Santana on the 10-day disabled list Sunday and reinstated outfielder Robbie Grossman from the DL.

The Twins also recalled right-hander Alan Busenitz from Triple-A Rochester before their game against Detroit. Outfielder Johnny Field was sent down.

The 35-year-old Santana, who won 16 games last year, is scheduled to see a hand specialist on Tuesday about recurring finger discomfort that has sidelined him for much of the season.

"I'm not sure where it's going to go from here, we just thought it made sense at this time rather than run him back out there on Tuesday," manager Paul Molitor said.

Santana opened the season on the DL after undergoing surgery on his finger in February and missed 99 games. He was reinstated on July 25 and went 0-1 with an 8.03 ERA in 24 2/3 innings over five starts.

"It's very tough for me and obviously for the team because instead of help the team you hurt the team because you don't locate your fastball where you want it, or your slider where you want it, and then it's difficult," Santana said. "Now I'm just trying to get ready and move on."

Santana said he hasn't spoken recently to his surgeons, but added, "The last time I saw him in New York, he told me the pain will go away. Still here."

Grossman was sidelined by a strained hamstring. He was batting .253 with four homers and 34 RBIs in 92 games coming into the weekend.

Top prospect Stephen Gonsalves also was in Minnesota's clubhouse on Sunday. He is slated to start Monday against the Chicago White Sox. The team said a roster move would be made later in the day to make room for Gonsalves.