The Twins have placed righthander J.T, Chargois on outright waivers, a move that will clear up space on their 40-man roster.

Chargois, 27, can be claimed by another team that has space on its 40-man roster. If he clears waivers, he can be outrighted to Class AAA Rochester. That gives the Twins room to add another player, whether it is by trade, free agency or claiming another player off of waivers.

Chargois troubles began last season, when he had a good chance to make the Opening Day roster out of spring training but pitched poorly and was cut from camp. He began the season at Class AAA Rochester, but pitched in just two games before missing the remainder of the season with an elbow impingement.

Meanwhile, the Twins called up relievers like Trevor Hildenberger, Alan Busenitz and John Curtiss during the season. And Chargois came into this year’s camp behind in the pecking order.

Chargois made his major league debut in 2016, posting a 4.70 ERA in 25 games after a shaky start.