MINNEAPOLIS — After making two appearances for the Minnesota Twins following his trade from San Francisco, reliever Sam Dyson has gone on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis.

Dyson allowed six runs and six hits in his two appearances with Minnesota, wasting a three-run, ninth-inning lead in a loss at Miami on Thursday.

"He didn't have any open injuries, and from our medical review and otherwise we felt good about where he was," Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said Sunday.

Left-hander Devin Smeltzer was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against Kansas Cit. Jake Odorizzi was pushed back to Monday against Atlanta.

Minnesota also is without outfielder Byron Buxton (shoulder) and right-hander Michael Pineda (triceps).