– Jake Odorizzi made a speech in front of his teammates Sunday. He didn’t expect it to be a monologue.

Odorizzi received the news during a pregame clubhouse meeting that he — and only he — has been been selected to the AL All-Star team. Odorizzi, who will be joined by Jorge Polanco, who was elected to start in a vote by fans last week, got up and thanked the other Twins for helping him achieve the honor.

But he couldn’t shake the disappointment that there aren’t more Twins invited to Cleveland for the festivities.

“There’s a whole lot of deserving guys in our locker room that should be coming along, too,” Odorizzi said. “It’s been pretty well publicized this year how well our offense has done, and to only have one guy out of that record-breaking offense make it [is a mistake].”

Max Kepler, for instance, ranks fifth in the AL in home runs, eighth in RBI, and 10 in Wins Above Replacement (WAR). Eddie Rosario is seventh in homers and second in RBIs. C.J. Cron has one fewer RBI than Kepler, and Nelson Cruz has driven in more runs and owns a higher OPS than any other designated hitter. Byron Buxton, despite missing two weeks due to a wrist injury, ranks third on the Twins in WAR.

“Our three outfielders are very good. The three of them are very deserving to go, regardless of the situation that we’re going through,” said Polanco, the first Twin elected to start since Joe Mauer in 2013. “They deserve to go. They’re very good players.”

In addition, Jose Berrios and Taylor Rogers have strong cases to join the pitching staff. And while selections are based on a vote of the players, plus invitations handed out by the commissioner’s office, the Twins believe a first-place team with 53 wins should have more than two All-Stars — especially, for example, when the 38-win White Sox are sending three.

Polanco and Odorizzi give the Twins multiple All-Stars for the fifth time in seven years, but the team had hoped to challenge the franchise record of six, set in 1965, or at least match the five-All-Star seasons of 1964, 1971 and 1988.

Odorizzi had planned to spend the break in the Twin Cities with his wife and two young children, but instead will take the whole family, including parents and in-laws, to Cleveland. They might not get to see him pitch, however. Odorizzi is scheduled to start Tuesday at Oakland, and then Sunday at Target Field against Texas in the first-half finale. All-Stars who are unable to pitch in the actual game normally take part in the festivities, but are replaced on the roster — a situation that could open the door for another deserving pitcher like Berrios or Rogers.

Odorizzi certainly hopes more teammates join him between now and next week.

“The fact that Kepler isn’t an All-Star, with his top three or four [status] in the league in just about every category besides average, and what he’s meant to this team, that’s the one that’s a real head scratcher to me,” he said. “But hopefully between now and then, there are always people who get added. He’s one of the most deserving people that I can really say that about right now.”

Odorizzi is certainly deserving, too. The 29-year-old righthander has been the most consistently effective pitcher on the Twins’ staff, and led the league in ERA for two weeks in late May and early June. The Twins won 11 of his starts in a row, with Odorizzi allowing just 11 runs in 65 innings — a 1.52 ERA — in that two-month span.

Being an All-Star “wasn’t a driving factor for me. I just wanted to keep doing the best I could for everybody in there,” said Odorizzi, who now has a 10-3 record, 2.73 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 85⅔ innings. “That’s the mindset everybody our team has — playing for each other, as opposed to playing for yourself.”

So when manager Rocco Baldelli announced to the team that Odorizzi would be representing the team in Cleveland, the pitcher decided he had to express that sentiment.

“As the starting pitcher, it takes eight other guys and a whole locker room of support to get me to this point. Relievers come in to do their job after me. Defense. Offense. Training staff,” Odorizzi said. “The assistance and help of teammates and everybody in that room had a hand in me being selected.”