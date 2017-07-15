Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier (2) runs past Houston Astros' Jose Altuve after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier (2) runs the bases after hitting a home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (59) during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gallery: Houston Astros starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gallery: Houston Astros' Carlos Correa slides across home plate to score from first on a double by Yuli Gurriel during the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gallery: Houston Astros' George Springer tosses his bat after hitting a pop fly with the bases loaded to end the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gallery: Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) hits a home run as Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro reaches for the pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gallery: Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) is congratulated by George Springer (4) after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gallery: Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with Josh Reddick (22) after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gallery: Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) is congratulated by George Springer (4) after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gallery: Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel hits a single against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Eddie Rosario’s clutch hit in the sixth inning Saturday night was recorded as a two-run double to right. But its path to freedom included twists and turns and a fortuitous deflection.

Somehow, Rosario’s bouncer up the middle eluded a lunging pitcher and a sprawling Gold Glove-winning second baseman before making its way to the outfield. It became the biggest hit of the series for the Twins, who pulled off a 4-2 victory over Houston at Minute Maid Park — one that ended a seven-game losing streak to the Astros going back to last season.

Rosario’s hit broke a 2-2 tie to breathe life into a Twins offense that had spent the first two games after the All-Star break repeatedly stranding runners on base against the American League’s best team.

“It’s how it goes, I guess,” said Rosario, was who was 2-for-4 to lift his average to .289. “You want to hit the ball hard and get a nice hit. But sometimes you do things like that.”

It also made righthander Ervin Santana’s effort stand up, as the All-Star walked five and twice pitched his way out of bases-loaded jams. Tyler Duffey loaded the bases with two out in the seventh, but Taylor Rogers escaped that jam, then pitched a 1-2-3 eighth before Brandon Kintzler threw a scoreless ninth for his 25th save.

Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario, right, watches his single along with Houston Astros catcher Evan Gattis during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

“We got a chance, after a really nice win tonight,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said, “to come back and try to get two out of three.”

The series could be different if the Twins weren’t wasting so many opportunities.

Houston looked unstoppable Friday when it raced to a 10-1 lead. But the Twins got within 10-5 and left two runners on in the fifth and three more in the sixth. That trend continued into Saturday’s game.

Brian Dozier hit his second leadoff homer in as many nights, but the Astros scored in the second and third for a 2-1 lead. Then the shenanigans with the fruitless at-bats started all over again.

The Twins’ first two batters in the fourth reached base, but Houston starter Joe Musgrove pitched out of it with the help of two strikeouts.

The Twins then loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. They scored the tying run, but it came when Zack Granite hit into a double play.

Then came the sixth, when Miguel Sano walked before Max Kepler and Rex Grossman singled to load the bases, the fifth time in the series with the bases loaded. At that point, the Twins were 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the game, and neither hit had scored a run. They were 3-for-22 in the series.

Here’s where baseball became pinball. Musgrove was replaced by lefthander Tony Sipp. Rosario tapped an 0-2 slider to the right of the pitcher’s mound. Sipp reached, but the ball deflected off his glove and toward the spot where the second baseman normally plays. Jose Altuve took off for the bag at the crack of the bat but had to stop and lunge left after the deflection.

The ball squirted past Altuve and into right field. Rosario thought the ball was going to be fielded, twice, but legged out an unconventional double that gave the Twins a 4-2 lead.

“The ball has got to bounce your way once in a while,” Molitor said. “It’s a part of the game that’s overlooked. The breaks that you get.”