Four-year-old Kirby Byron Hunt (no kidding) from Duncan, Okla., getting an autograph card today in Fort Myers.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins have found what they hope is an elegant, if temporary, solution to the new policy limiting physical interaction, including autographs, with their fans. The team has printed stacks of “2020 Spring Training” autograph cards, and the players each sign a couple of dozen every morning. Players and staff members then hand them out to kids who are watching their workouts.

Many fans have resorted to asking players for cell-phone selfies as they pass by, and I noticed Royce Lewis, among a couple of others, stop and oblige some of those. Fans seem to understand why the new restrictions are in place, and I didn’t hear much grumbling about it near the practice fields.

The Braves are in Hammond Stadium today, and they brought much of the core of the team that won the NL East last year. Well, except for Josh Donaldson, of course. The new Twins third baseman held an extended press conference for Atlanta reporters, discussing why he chose to sign with Minnesota instead of going back to the Braves.

Jose Berrios is on the mound for the Twins today, which is significant for this reason: If he stays on a regular schedule, it would be his turn to pitch 15 days from now. That’s March 26, which is Opening Day in Oakland. Berrios made no secret last spring of how much he likes being the team’s No. 1 starter.

Here are the lineups for today’s game, which is being broadcast by Fox Sports North:

BRAVES

Acuna CF

Albies 2B

Ozuna LF

Duvall RF

Alonso 1B

O’Brien DH

Kazmar 3B

Langeliers C

Kozma SS

Fried LHP

TWINS

Kepler RF

Donaldson 3B

Cruz DH

Sano 1B

Arraez 2B

Garver C

Adrianza SS

Wade CF

Larnach SS

Berrios RHP, then Duffey, May, Thielbar