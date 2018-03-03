– The wind was blowing out at Dunedin Stadium on Saturday, and pitchers paid the price when hitters got the ball in the air.

The Blue Jays scored five runs in the eighth inning to beat the Twins 13-8 during a game in which five home runs were belted.

With the score tied 8-8 in the eighth, Toronto’s Jon Berti doubled off the left field wall, scoring a run. A second runner was thrown out at home plate.

Twins lefthander Lewis Thorpe then walked Steve Pearce to load the bases and was replaced by sidearmer Tom Hackimer. Hackimer hit the first batter he faced, forcing in a run to make it 10-8. Jason Leblebijian grounded to third baseman Gregorio Petit, who threw home to force a runner headed for the plate. But home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak ruled that catcher Jordan Pacheco failed to step on home plate — despite the plate being too dirty to tell.

Hackimer walked in another batter and gave up a sacrifice fly to make it 13-8.

Toronto led 3-0 through two innings, including solo home runs by Kevin Pillar and Yangervis Solarte. Windblown homers became the rage after that, as the Twins Taylor Featherston, Toronto’s Russell Martin and the Twins’ Ryan LaMarre each hit three-run homers. The game went into the eighth inning tied 8-8.

The eight runs are a spring training high for the Twins.

La VELLE E. NEAL III