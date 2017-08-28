Byron Buxton's hot streak has earned him American League player of the week honors.

The Twins center fielder had five home runs -- three of them in Sunday's victory in Toronto -- and 10 RBI, hitting .333 and slugging .818 last week.

Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins was the NL player of the week after hitting the 50 home run mark on Sunday.

After a very slow strikeout-marred start to the season. Buxton has raised his batting average to .249 and his 13 home runs are fifth on the team. He also leads the Twins with 24 stolen bases.