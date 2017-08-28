Byron Buxton's hot streak has earned him American League player of the week honors.
The Twins center fielder had five home runs -- three of them in Sunday's victory in Toronto -- and 10 RBI, hitting .333 and slugging .818 last week.
Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins was the NL player of the week after hitting the 50 home run mark on Sunday.
After a very slow strikeout-marred start to the season. Buxton has raised his batting average to .249 and his 13 home runs are fifth on the team. He also leads the Twins with 24 stolen bases.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Twins Insider
Twins
Buxton named American League player of the week
The Twins center fielder had five home runs -- three of them in Sunday's victory in Toronto -- and 10 RBI, hitting .333 and slugging .818 last week.
Twins
Postgame: Polanco's long rundown salvaged a baserunning mistake
There's still not much optimism about a quick return for Miguel Sano, but Joe Mauer has enjoyed a hot streak in August.
Twins
Twins hoping to come home with road split, wild-card berth intact
Kyle Gibson, who threw his best game of the season on Tuesday, best the start for the finale in Toronto.
Twins
Garver and Gee worked well together in minors, so Twins will try it today
It's the first start behind the plate for the Twins' top catching prospect.
Twins
Postgame: Curtiss awed by MLB debut, until he made his first mistake
Throwing mostly four-seam fastballs, a couple of which reached 97 mph, Curtiss struck out Steve Pearce on a slider in the dirt, then got Josh Donaldson and Justin Smoak to hit harmless fly balls
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.