– When Randy Dobnak was last seen on a mound, he was starting Game 2 of the of the American League Division Series against the Yankees.

Friday, he took the ball against the Big Ten’s Minnesota Gophers. What a difference.

“I was a little nervous about my first D-I start,” Dobnak said with a chuckle.

The Twins are committed to playing the Gophers every couple of years or so, and many fans were decked out in maroon and gold Friday. But there was a little difference in ability as the Twins paraded their top prospects against a Gophers pitcher in Trent Schoeberl, who a year ago was preparing for his senior year at White Bear Lake.

The Twins scored four runs in the first inning … and in the second … and in the third. And they rolled to a 16-0 victory in an exhibition game at Hammond Stadium. Twins pitchers limited the Gophers to one hit and two walks while striking out 11. Gophers pitchers gave up nine hits, walked 13, hit two batters and threw five wild pitches — four by Schoeberl.

The game ended after the Gophers batted in the seventh.

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli spoke with Gophers head coach John Anderson before Friday night’s game.

Dobnak pitched two scoreless innings. He was able to work on his changeup, noting that some of the ones he threw last season had less depth than his sinker.

“My slider was pretty good too,” he said. “I think my offspeed today was better than my sinker, which is kind of weird. I was pleased with my results.”

Leadoff hitter Royce Lewis was 1-for-2 with three runs scored. Outfielder Gilberto Celestino was 1-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scored.

The Twins had a brief scare in the second inning when Brent Rooker was hit in the head by a Schoeberl pitch. He was on the ground for a couple of moments but popped up on his knees, then walked off the field without assistance. The Twins announced Rooker was hit in the earflap but is fine.

“Nobody wants to see that,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But he came out OK, and that’s all that matters.”

Anderson honored

Gophers coach John Anderson was honored before the game for receiving the Herb Carneal Lifetime Achievement Award at the Diamond Awards last month. Anderson threw a ceremonial first pitch, a strike to Baldelli.

“We want to thank them for coming down and spending time with us,” Baldelli said. “I think everyone was very happy to see Coach Anderson down here. It was a cool day.”

The Gophers, who received an appearance fee from the Twins, headed for a charter flight back home immediately following the game. They open a three-game series against Texas Christian on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Anderson left behind three of his best pitchers in Max Meyer, Patrick Fredrickson and Sam Thoresen.

Etc.

• Anderson saw Trevor Larnach in the Twins lineup and cringed. Larnach got his shots in against the Gophers with Oregon State in the NCAA tournament in 2018. “I’m still having nightmares,” Anderson said of the first-round pick. “… But he’s a wonderful kid. I had a chance to visit with him at the Diamond Awards.”

• A moment of silence was held in remembrance of Twins minor leaguer Ryan Costello, who died in November in New Zealand at age 23.

• Trevor May pitched a score­less third inning, hitting 96 mph on the radar gun.

On deck

The Twins begin the big-league portion of their exhibition schedule Saturday when they head to Bradenton to face Derek Shelton and the Pirates. Lefthander Devin Smeltzer will start for the Twins.

La VELLE E. NEAL III