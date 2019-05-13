Los Angeles Angels (19-21, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (25-14, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Skaggs (3-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (3-1, 2.53 ERA, .92 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Los Angeles are set to begin a three-game series.

The Twins are 13-7 in home games. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the league. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Angels are 8-12 on the road. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .319, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .422. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 32 RBIs and is batting .238. C.J. Cron is 12-for-36 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Kole Calhoun leads the Angels with 16 extra base hits and is batting .231. Albert Pujols is 10-for-42 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .278 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Angels: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Martin Perez: day-to-day (left foot contusion), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (left wrist), Jason Castro: day-to-day (elbow).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin).