

The Twins this morning have officially announced contract extensions for shortstop Jorge Polanco and outfielder Max Kepler, two of a handful of young core players the organization would like to secure for seasons to come.

Polanco, 25, is guaranteed $25.75 million over the next five years, with two club option years after that. Kepler, 26, is guaranteed $35 million over the next five years with a $10 million club option after that.

Kepler's deal is front loaded. In January, Kepler signed a one-year deal for $3.125 million to avoid arbitration. In his new deal, Kepler will make $6 million the first year and peaks at $8.5 million in 2023. In comparison, Polanco's deal has him earning $3.583 this season but rising to $7.5 million in 2023.

The Twins are betting on both players continuing to develop and be key players in their lineup moving forward.

The deals will be officially announced at 9 a.m. central time today. Both Fox Sports North and the MLB Network will televise the press conference from Champions Hall, located by the minor league dorms at the Century Link Sports Complex. The Twins plan to have the minor league players who are in town attend the session, showing them what could be in store if they put in the right work.

Another reason this is a good day for the Twins. Both Polanco and Kepler were part of the same international signing class of 2009.

But there was a third marquee name in the group - Miguel Sano. Who would have thought it would be Polanco and Kepler signing extensions before Sano?

Jose Berrios, Eddie Rosario and Taylor Rogers are other young players the Twins would like to lock up, so the next few weeks will be interesting.

Today should be a short day. After the press conference, the Twins will finish up their workout then take off for their annual charity golf tournament that supports cancer care in the area,