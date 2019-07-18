Thursday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Kyle Gibson (8-4, 4.03) vs. RHP Mike Fiers (9-3, 3.61)

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jake Odorizzi (11-4, 3.06) vs. RHP Chris Bassitt (6-4, 3.98)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (8-5, 3.10) vs. LHP Brett Anderson (9-5, 3.79)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Michael Pineda (6-5, 4.38) vs. RHP Daniel Mengden (4-1, 4.73)

TWINS UPDATE

They are 28-17 at home and have lost three straight at Target Field. They have lost three straight games overall as well, their longest skid of the season. … They lost two of three games in Oakland earlier this month, and have won the season series against the A’s only once since 2010. They are 17-18 against the A’s at Target Field. … They have slipped to second in runs scored in the AL behind Boston, and fourth in fewest runs allowed, but they still hold a commanding lead over the MLB in home runs. They remain on pace to break their franchise record for home runs in a season (225 in 1963) around Aug. 15, and the MLB record (267 by last year’s Yankees) around Sept. 10. … They have allowed 11 unearned runs in five games since the All-Star break. … In his past six outings, totaling 8 2/3 innings, closer Taylor Rogers has allowed two hits, no walks and no runs, striking out 13. He has converted nine of his past 10 save situations.

ATHLETICS UPDATE

They have won six straight games and trail Houston by 4½ games in the AL West. They are also virtually tied for the second wild card spot, trailing Cleveland by percentage points. … Third baseman Matt Chapman, whose 4.8 WAR is second to Mike Trout among AL position players, ranks in the AL’s Top 10 in slugging (.554), doubles (25) and home runs (22). … Former Twins catcher Chris Herrmann went 5-for-8 with a grand slam and five RBI when the Twins visited Oakland earlier this month. … DH Khris Davis, who led MLB in home runs last year with 48, has only 16 this season. … Mike Fiers is 6-1 with a 2.66 ERA in 12 career appearances (11 starts) against the Twins. … All-Star righthander Liam Hendriks, who played for the Twins from 2011-13, is 6-for-6 in save situations since inheriting the closer’s role from Blake Trienen on June 22.

PHIL MILLER





