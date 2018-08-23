FOUR-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Thursday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Kohl Stewart (0-1, 7.71) vs. RHP Trevor Cahill (5-2, 3.12)

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jake Odorizzi (5-7, 4.55) vs. LHP Sean Manaea (11-9, 3.70)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: LHP Stephen Gonsalves (0-1, 27.00) vs. RHP Mike Fiers (9-6, 3.21)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (11-8, 3.69) vs. LHP Brett Anderson (3-3, 3.47)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins play the A’s seven times in their final 35 games, visiting Oakland on Sept. 21-23. … They have won the season series against Oakland only once since 2010, though they are 7-3 at Target Field the past three seasons. … They are 37-25 in Target Field, and have won eight of their past 10 games there. … Twins hitters have been hit by pitches only 28 times, fewest in the major leagues, and their pitchers have hit 66 batters, most in the majors. … Joe Mauer’s next hit will be his 2,085th as a Twin, tying him with Rod Carew for second most in franchise history. Kirby Puckett holds the record with 2,304. … Mauer also needs only one run to become the third Twin, behind Puckett (1,071) and Harmon Killebrew (1,258), to score 1,000 runs in his career. … 2B Logan Forsythe has reached base in 15 of his 19 games with the Twins. … Jake Odorizzi is 1-2 with a 3.34 ERA in five career starts against Oakland. Kohl Stewart, Stephen Gonsalves and Jose Berrios have never faced the A’s.

ATHLETICS UPDATE

Once 11½ games out of first place, Oakland is only one game behind Houston in the AL West by going 21-8 after the All-Star break. The A’s are in position to capture their first playoff berth since 2014. … They are 37-25 on the road, and 21-6 against AL Central teams. They have not swept a four-game series in Minnesota since 1981. … LF Khris Davis is tied for the AL lead in home runs with 38 and is second behind Boston’s J.D. Martinez in RBI with 102. … Their defense is particularly strong; 3B Matt Chapman has the highest defensive Wins Above Replacement in the league (3.1). … Closer Blake Treinen is 32-for-36 in save opportunities this season. Former Twins closer Fernando Rodney, who had 25 saves for Minnesota when he was traded Aug. 4, has not allowed a run or walked a batter in five one-inning appearances in Oakland.

PHIL MILLER