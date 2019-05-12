The first one came nearly 14 years ago, under a Metrodome roof that no longer exists. The most recent one had occurred eight seasons ago, on this same Target Field dirt.

Hunter Wendelstedt ejecting Ron Gardenhire was once almost an annual tradition in Minnesota, complete with postgame insults and fragile truces. So when they tangled on Saturday, with Gardenhire charging out of the visitor’s dugout, throwing his hands up in exasperation until Wendelstedt provided the classic you’re-outta-here toss, it must have sparked plenty of nostalgia for longtime Gardy fans.

It was Gardenhire’s 79th career ejection and sixth by Wendelstedt, including a memorable one during the 2010 playoffs. This time, Gardenhire was upset about Wendelstedt’s strike zone and whether Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull was receiving the proper benefit of it. But it wasn’t Gardenhire doing the loudest complaining — it was his deputy, bench coach (and former Twins coach) Steve Liiddle.

“I think Ron was sticking up for Steve on that one,” Liddle said after stepping in to guide the Tigers to their Game 1 victory. “I was yelling at [Wendelstedt] and I don’t think Gardy liked the answer I got back.”

Gardenhire’s on-and-off feud with the veteran umpire started in 2005, and seemed to reignite every time Wendelstedt was assigned to a Twins game. “He’s got an attitude,” Gardenhire said after a 2009 ejection. “He’s got a smart mouth.”

Wendelstedt responded by telling reporters that Gardenhire didn’t understand the rules. “I would challenge Gardenhire to sit down and watch the replay, because he was wrong,” he said a decade ago. “If he wants to learn what a balk is, he can come down in January to my umpire school and we’ll teach him.”

Managers often get into conflicts with umpires by serving as stand-ins for irate players, and Liddle said he made a discovery during their argument Saturday.

“He’s going to protect the players, and apparently he’s going to protect me, too,” Liddle said. “I don’t know if I’m going to have to pay the fine on that one or not. That’s up for discussion.”

Dry spell at home ends

Eddie Rosario reached out for a fastball on the outside corner in the third inning during Saturday’s first game and yanked the pitch into right field. He hustled to first base and showed no particular satisfaction in the two-out single — but he couldn’t be blamed if he had.

Rosario, who leads the American League in home runs, hadn’t collected a hit at Target Field since slugging a first-inning home run on April 26 — a stretch of 29 hitless at-bats. The hit started a trend: He went 3-for-5 in Game 2.

If Rosario was rattled by the slump, he didn’t show it, Baldelli said.

“I never get the feeling that he’s wavering in that confidence in any way,” the manager said. “Regardless of what he’s going through, he believes when he walks up to the plate that he’s going to hit a double off the wall and win the game.”

Back and forth

Tyler Duffey sat in front of his locker before Saturday’s doubleheader, in uniform but knowing that, in true Tyler Duffey fashion, it’s only temporary. The righthander was added to the Twins bullpen for Saturday’s doubleheader with the Tigers, but afterward, much to his chagrin, Duffey was set to return to Class AAA Rochester, his one-day pass as the Twins’ designated 26th man expiring once the doubleheader did.

It’s Duffey’s second temporary stint with the Twins already this season, and the ninth of his up-and-down career.

Meanwhile, the Twins placed Martin Perez on the paternity list and activated Kohl Stewart to start the second game of the doubleheader. Stewart, too, is headed right back to Rochester; Perez is planning to make his scheduled start on Sunday.

Etc.

• Miguel Sano went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Rochester’s 1-0 loss to Durham on Saturday, Sano’s Class AAA debut as he continues his rehab from a lacerated right leg.

• Righthander Michael Pineda didn’t walk a batter in Game 1, extending an unusual streak of control for Twins starters. In the previous 29 innings, Twins starting pitchers had allowed one walk while combining to strike out 30.