The Twins have homered in 20 consecutive games, two short of the major league record set in 2014 by the Colorado Rockies.

Jose Berrios pitches tonight for the Twins against the Red Sox (7:10, FSN) at Target Field. He's 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA. Rick Porcello (4-6, 4.69) is on the hill for Boston.

Jorge Polanco leads AL shortstops in All-Star balloting, with Twins updates here.

The Twins announced they have signed the No. 39 overall pick, Matt Wallner. Jim Callis of mlb.com says it was a $1.8 million bonus, slightly below the $1.9 million slot. Wallner, from Forest Lake, was an outfielder at Southern Mississippi. Phil Miller profiled him the day of the draft here.

The Twins lineup, with Byron Buxton (wrist) still out:

Max Kepler, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, RF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Jason Castro, C

Jonathan Schoop, 2B