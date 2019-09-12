There will be rain and there will be no Max Kepler or Miguel Sano or Jorge Polanco tonight at Target Field.

The Twins play the Nationals (6:40 p.m., FSN) in the rubber game of the series after losing 6-2 on Wednesday night.

UPDATE: The groundscrew is taking the tarp off the field, and we will have baseball here pretty soon.

Polanco is missing the game after having emergency dental work today. Kepler (chest) and Sano (back) will sit out. Eddie Rosario is back in right field after his midadventure Wednesday; Ryan LaMarre will start in center with Luis Arraez in left.

Kyle Gibson (13-6, 4.58 ERA) is back from the injured list and will start against lefthander Patrick Corbin (11-7, 3.16).

Rain is expected to roll through during rush hour. The Twins hope to get this one in with no good makeup dates available; they'd have to do it after the regular season ends, and both teams are in playoff position, so that's a non-starter.

The Twins leave after the game for an early morning flight to Cleveland, where the Indians are resting up today for the start of a critical three-game showdown on Friday.

The lineups:

NATIONALS

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Howie Kendrick, DH

Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B

Matt Adams, 1B

Victor Robles, CF

Yan Gomes, C

TWINS

Mitch Garver, C

Luis Arraez, LF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, RF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Willians Astudillo, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Ehire Adrianza, SS

Ryan LaMarre, CF