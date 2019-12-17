The Twins hired Mike Bell to be Rocco Baldelli’s bench coach.

The 45-year old Bell was vice president of player development for the Diamondbacks.

He comes from a starry baseball family. His grandfather, Gus, was a major league player and his father, Buddy, played for 18 seasons and was a big-league manager for nine.

His brother, David, is manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

Bell has been in professional baseball for 27 seasons, including 10 in the Arizona organization in management or player development. He played 13 minor league seasons after being Texas’ first round pick (30th overall) out of high school in 1993.

He replaces Derek Shelton, who is the new manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates.