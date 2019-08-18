Alejandro de Aza, Class AAA Rochester: The Twins signed the 35-year-old former major leaguer (838 games) for some outfield depth at AAA. He has six homers and was hitting .333 in 28 games for the Red Wings, who have also shattered their season record for home runs in a season.

Mark Contreras, Class AA Pensacola: He homered Thursday as the Blue Wahoos set a team record for home runs with their 111th of the season. The 24-year-old left fielder was a 2017 ninth-round pick out of California-Riverside. He has also played at Class A Fort Myers this season and has struggled; despite nine homers for Pensacola, he was hitting a combined .186 with 102 strikeouts in 307 at-bats.

Albee Weiss, Class A Cedar Rapids: Weiss led the Elizabethton (rookie level) Twins with nine home runs in 23 games before moving up to the Kernels, where he had three homers in 22 games. The outfielder was taken in the 23rd round last year after finishing his career at Cal State-Northridge.

Johan Quezada, Class A Fort Myers: A 24-year-old Dominican reliever, Quezada is 6-1 in 30 games with a 3.40 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 47⅔ innings. His missed the 2017 season after shoulder surgery.