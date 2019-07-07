Tomas Telis, Class AAA Rochester: The 28-year-old catcher was an International League All-Star for the Red Wings and is hitting .320 with five home runs and 23 RBI. Signed as a free agent in the offseason to be Rochester’s catcher, Telis has played in parts of four major league seasons for the Miami Marlins.

Nick Gordon, Class AAA Rochester: The Twins’ first-round pick (fifth overall) in 2014 is now 24 and the subject of trade talk. He’s playing shortstop and hitting .296 with two home runs for the Red Wings and has been on the injured list twice. Will he still be with the organization come August?

Edwar Colina, Class A Fort Myers: Colina retired 24 of the 26 batters he faced and struck out nine in a 1-0 victory for the Miracle on Thursday. The 22-year-old Venezuelan is 4-2 with a 2.63 ERA in nine starts.

Spencer Steer, Rookie League Elizabethton: The team’s third-round pick (90th overall) out of Oregon, a 21-year-old shortstop, has a .339 average, two home runs and 12 RBI in his first 14 games in E Town.