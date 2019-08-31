Willians Astudillo, Class AAA Rochester: We all know La Tortuga will be back with the Twins for September, and clearly he's a touch too good for Class AAA. He's ending his "rehab tour" from an oblique injury by hitting .429 for the Red Wings with four homers and 16 RBI in 16 games.

Stephen Gonsalves, Class AA Pensacola: It has been a wasted season for Gonsalves, who had a cup of coffee with the Twins in 2018 (seven games, four starts, 8.03 ERA). The 24-year-old lefthander has been plagued by elbow issues and pitched five rehab games for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Twins before joining the Blue Wahoos last week.

Jose Martinez, Class A Cedar Rapids: The 22-year-old righthander leads the playoff-bound Kernels in appearances (34) and is 8-3 with a 3.10 ERA, all in relief. He's been in the organization since he was signed as a 17-year-old in Venezuela.

Erik Cha, Rookie League Elizabethton: E-Town used 23 pitchers in 67 games this season, and Cha led the team with five victories. The 22-year-old lefthander was a 17th-round pick in 2018 out of Cal State-Fullerton. E-Town finished the season 33-34.