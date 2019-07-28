Ryan Jeffers, Class AA Pensacola: Jeffers was promoted Thursday from Class A Fort Myers, arrived at the park and had a winning double in the 14th inning of the second game of a doubleheader. The 22-year-old catcher hit .256 with 10 home runs for the Miracle. He was the Twins' second-round draft choice last year out of North Carolina-Wilmington.

Jose Miranda, Class A Fort Myers: The 21-year-old third baseman from Puerto Rico, drafted in the competitive balance round in 2016, is at an underwhelming .242/.295/.342 with four homers in 90 games for the Miracle.

Luis Rijo, Class A Cedar Rapids: The righthander was picked up from the Yankees in the Lance Lynn deal last July. A 20-year-old Venezuelan, Rijo lowered his ERA to 2.55 on Thursday and is 4-6 with 69 strikeouts in 77 innings. Of course, Lynn is among the MLB leaders in victories for the Rangers.

Kai-Wei Teng, Class A Cedar Rapids: An intriguing prospect, the 20-year-old righthander from Taiwan is 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds. He was signed late in 2017 and got a $500,000 bonus. He pitched seven shutout innings Saturday and is 4-0 with a 1.60 ERA in nine games.