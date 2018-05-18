THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.43) vs. LHP Brent Suter (2-3, 5.14)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN Plus, 830-FM

RHP Fernando Romero (2-0, 0.54) vs. RHP Freddy Peralta (1-0, 0.00)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM

RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 3.35) vs. RHP Junior Guerra (3-3, 3.08)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins are 7-8 at Target Field, and still have won back-to-back games at home only once: April 10-11 against the Astros. … They have lost three of their past four games, but are just 1½ games behind division leading Cleveland in the AL Central. … They are 5-4 in interleague games this season, but just 2-3 at home. … They swept all four games from the Brewers last season, and have lost the season series only once in the past six seasons. They are 12-8 against Milwaukee in Target Field. … They are without three of their projected 2018 starters: C Jason Castro (knee, out for season), 3B Miguel Sano (hamstring) and Jorge Polanco (suspension). … 3B Eduardo Escobar is batting .257 with four home runs in 18 games in Sano's absence. … Kyle Gibson is 1-1 with a 5.03 ERA against the Brewers, but has not faced them since 2015. Jake Odorizzi has faced the Brewers only once: He allowed three hits and one run over seven innings in 2014. … Twins starters have allowed only 26 home runs, second fewest in the AL behind New York.

BREWERS UPDATE

This is the last stop on a 10-game road trip; the Brewers are 5-2 so far, having won three of four in Colorado and two of three in Arizona. They are 16-9 on the road overall, and is a half-game behind Pittsburgh for first place in the NL Central. … 3B Travis Shaw is fifth in the NL with 10 home runs. … They added OFs Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain to their lineup in the offseason. … OF Ryan Braun, who owns nine career homers and a lifetime .346 average in 53 games against the Twins, went on the disabled list Thursday because of back tightness. 1B Eric Thames is on the disabled list after thumb surgery. Closer Corey Knebel, who missed a month because of a hamstring injury, has returned but has yet to face a save situation since being activated last week. He was 39-for-45 in those situations last season. In his absence, LHP Josh Hader went 6-for-6 in save situations, and did it in dominating fashion; he has struck out 50 of the 87 batters he has faced, and allowed only seven hits.

Phil Miller