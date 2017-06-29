Miguel Sano had no comment last night on reports he had been invited to the Home Run Derby, but he apparently is set for the event in Miami on July 10, the day before the All-Star Game.

Twins media relations director Dustin Morse tweeted the news Thursday:

Miguel Sano will already be in Miami for the HOME RUN DERBY - make sure he is the starting 3B!

Vote! #SanoInMiami https://t.co/a37wqpdpjM — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) June 29, 2017

The All-Star Game starters will be named Sunday, based on fan balloting, and MLB released voting totals Thursday at noon eastern time.

Sano continues to lead balloting in the American League at third base, but his lead over Cleveland's Jose Ramirez had dwindled to less than 30,000 votes. The fan voting ends at midnight.

After the Twins' 4-1 victory in Boston on Wednesday, Sano declined to discuss the Home Run Derby invitation.

The first news of Sano participating in the Home Run Derby was tweeted Wednesday afternoon by Dominican journalist Héctor Gómez: