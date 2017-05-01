Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was named American League player of the week.

In a five-game road trip to Texas and Kansas City, Sano had three home runs and 11 RBI as the Twins went 4-1. He was 11-for-21 (.524) in the five games and scored four runs.

Sano had nine RBI in the two games at Kansas City, giving him 25 for the month of April. He has reached 50 career home runs in 219 games, a Twins record.

“He had a heck of a trip,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “I don’t how many hits or RBI, but they are piling up. He has been a big force for us.”