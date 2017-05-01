Twins third baseman Miguel Sano was named American League player of the week.
In a five-game road trip to Texas and Kansas City, Sano had three home runs and 11 RBI as the Twins went 4-1. He was 11-for-21 (.524) in the five games and scored four runs.
Sano had nine RBI in the two games at Kansas City, giving him 25 for the month of April. He has reached 50 career home runs in 219 games, a Twins record.
“He had a heck of a trip,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “I don’t how many hits or RBI, but they are piling up. He has been a big force for us.”
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Robb Stauber to coach U.S. Olympic women's hockey team
The former Gophers All-America goalie led the team to a gold medal at the world championships in April.
Vikings
Vikings agree with 13 undrafted free agents, including former Illinois quarterback
We had already reported and/or confirmedsome of the Vikings' undrafted free agent class for 2017, which the team made official on Monday. The handful of…
Vikings
Vikings exercise fifth-year option for Anthony Barr, but not Teddy Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater will not be extended a fifth-year option, but the team moves forward with Anthony Barr.
Vikings
Listen: Recapping the Vikings' 2017 NFL Draft and top pick Dalvin Cook
Intro: Columnist Chip Scoggins joins. We go pick-by-pick recapping the Vikings' 11-man draft class for 2017. (19:15) Our thoughts on Rick Spielman's trade-heavy approach that landed nine Day 3 picks. (26:30) The MMQB's Robert Klemko joins to discuss his profile on Dalvin Cook, a potential star with off-field concerns. (40:00) What will the backfield look like with Cook, Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon? (45:20) What about the new guys and openings on defense? (50:15) We attempt to answer your Twitter questions.
Twins
Closer Greg Holland off to perfect start with Rockies
Greg Holland still laments the save that slipped away last summer while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.