– Twins third baseman Miguel Sano has taken a large lead in All-Star Game balloting for the American League.

Sano, third a week ago, now leads Jose Ramirez of Cleveland by 97,000 votes. Sano has 638,952 followed by Ramirez (541,040), Manny Machado of Baltimore (520,116) and Josh Donaldson of Toronto (332,287).

Sano has 14 home runs, 43 RBI and a 1.016 OPS.

Other AL leaders are Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez, Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera, Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor, Seattle DH Nelson Cruz, and outfielders Aaron Judge of New York, Mike Trout of California and Michael Brantley of Cleveland.

No other Twins player is in the top five at their position in the balloting.

The All-Star Game is July 11 in Miami.