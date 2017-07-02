– Miguel Sano lost the election, but no need for a recount. He knows he won anyway.

The Twins’ slugging third baseman, who led AL All-Star voting at his position for the past month, finished second to Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez once all the ballots had been tabulated. But Sano will be going to Miami next week anyway, having been selected as one of the reserves on Terry Francona’s AL team.

Sano will be accompanied by teammate Ervin Santana, whose advice to Sano is simple: Enjoy it. You never know how often such an opportunity will present itself.

Santana understands that better than anyone, having earned a second trip to baseball’s midsummer glamour event nine years after his first. “It’s a long time without going to an All-Star Game,” Santana said after receiving word from manager Paul Molitor that he had been selected. “It means if you work hard and never give up,” you, too, can be one of the game’s best.

Sano is hitting .262 with 20 home runs and 58 RBI. He is tied for third in the AL in RBI. Santana is 10-5 with a 3.07 ERA and a major league-best three shutouts; only one other pitcher, Cleveland’s Corey Kluber, has two.

It’s the fourth time in five years the Twins will send two players to the All-Star Game, and Santana expressed hope that they could still send a third representative. Brandon Kintzler, who is tied for second in the American League with 21 saves this season, was passed over, and Santana thought Taylor Rogers — Kintzler’s chief setup man, with a 2.08 ERA — might be chosen at well. “If you get people out, you deserve to go,” Santana said. MLB normally adds pitchers to replace a handful who throw in weekend games and are unable to pitch a couple days later, “so maybe they’ll be selected,” Santana said. “Hopefully.”

Video (02:35): Santana: It's a thrill to be picked again Video (02:35): Santana: It's a thrill to be picked again

For now, though, the Twins are ecstatic about having a pair of players in Miami, in addition to Sano’s participation in the Home Run Derby next Monday.

“I’m extremely happy for those guys. Ervin’s been our anchor since Day 1. … And Miggy’s a young player who’s kind of fought his way into a prominent role on this club as a leader and one of our biggest contributors,” Molitor said. “I would love to have seen him start that game. But at least he’s getting recognized.”

Even Sano’s first reaction was, “Am I starting?” But he’s not disappointed, he said — how could he be?

“It’s a goal I’ve always had as a young kid. So now that i get to do that, it’s pretty cool,” the 24-year-old said. “It’s awesome at such a young age, to be able to go to an All-Star Game. I know that my career is just starting, so there’s a lot of things that can happen, and hopefully it won’t be my last one.”