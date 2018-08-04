One deadline down, one deadline to go.

Baseball is coming off a very active run up to the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline, one in which a few big names ended up in different uniforms. Five Twins landed on new teams as the club went on an unprecedented selling spree.

And more could be coming.

Trades can still be made, provided that the players involved clear waivers. That’s how Justin Verlander ended up with the Astros last August.

“It’s pretty common to start right after Aug. 1,” Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey said on Tuesday. “I’m sure we’ll see a number of players show up on trade waivers [Wednesday] and that will be part of the process.”

And there are still a few Twins who could be dealt before the Aug. 31 deadline — players have to be on the roster by then to be eligible for the postseason. Let’s examine the chances of a few Twins players to change teams by then.

1. Ervin Santana. The veteran righthander has made two starts since his return from finger surgery, and he has been shaky, giving up seven runs — and three home runs — over 10⅓ innings. His velocity is down across the board — his fastball, slider and changeup all are around 3 mph slower — but the hope is that he will recover some of his lost speed with more starts under his belt.

Scouts for contending teams surely will monitor Santana this month to see if that happens. And if there is anyone who can figure out how to make do with a little less it is Santana. He will earn roughly $4 million the rest of the season.

2. Logan Forsythe. The Twins took Forsythe as part of the Brian Dozier trade just so the salaries — both are earning $9 million this season — canceled out. The Twins have no reason to hold on to Forsythe if a team is looking for bench depth. Forsythe did hit 37 homers between 2015 and 2016, so he has provided some offense when healthy. He also hit .297 in the postseason last year. And he has played first, second, third, short and left field. It would not be surprising at all if he’s flipped to a contender this month. He will earn about $2.8 million the rest of the season — the Twins might have to eat some salary to make a trade happen.

3. Fernando Rodney. This is a long shot because Twins officials are indicating that they are interested in picking up Rodney’s $4.25 million option for 2019. He’s built like a castle, has not lost much zip at age 41 and he’s been a good mentor to younger pitchers such as Jose Berrios. And leadership traits are something the front office is concerned about going forward.

So it would take a very nice offer for the Twins to move Rodney — if he clears waivers. Rodney will earn about $1.3 million the rest of the season, a very manageable salary.

Central Intelligence

Indians: Cleveland is a lock to win the division, but manager Terry Francona will have to be a master at juggling. He has Rajai Davis and Leonys Martin to platoon in center, Brandon Guyer and Melky Cabrera to platoon in right and the oft-injured Michael Brantley to monitor in left. The lineup will change daily as Francona figures out the right outfield mix.

Royals: Some players keep their private life private. Salvador Perez is throwing his in your face. He recently launched a website that includes a video tour of his home in the Kansas City area. He shows off his cars, his awards, his rings and even has his mother explain what she’s cooking for him that day. Perez was the starting catcher last month for the AL at the All-Star Game, his sixth appearance.

Tigers: Detroit was expected to be in sell mode before the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline. Its goal was to trade Martin, Francisco Liriano and Mike Fiers, but the Tigers could only move Martin. Michael Fulmer would have been their big trade chip if he were healthy. But Nick Castellanos and Jose Iglesias are still there, so their rebuilding phase looks to have stalled.

White Sox: The growing pains continue for young shortstop Tim Anderson. He hit a low liner to third on Tuesday and thought the ball had been caught in the air by Royals third baseman Rosell Herrera. But it was trapped. Anderson stood at home plate as Herrera threw to first. For his lack of effort, he was pulled from the game by manager Rick Renteria. “It didn’t look very good to have him standing at the plate and having the ball going around the diamond,’’ Renteria said.

The 3-2 pitch

Three observations …

• What are the Brewers doing with their infield? There will be days in which they play Jonathan Schoop at short and Travis Shaw at second? Yikes.

• You get the feeling if Derek Falvey and Thad Levine were running the Nationals, Bryce Harper would be in a different uniform today.

• Admit it. You’re staying up later these days to watch Brian Dozier hit home runs for the Dodgers.

… and two predictions

• It was a nice run for the Mariners, but the A’s will claim the second wild card in what otherwise is a boring AL playoff race.

• The Twins will go 12-16 in August.