The peak of power

The top five home run teams in MLB and their season pace:

Team HRs Games Pace

1. Seattle 126 69 296

2. Twins 125 64 316

3. Milwaukee 114 66 280

4. Houston 106 67 256

5t. N.Y. Yankees 102 64 258

5t. Oakland 102 67 247

5t. Chi. Cubs 102 64 258