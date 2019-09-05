– Lewis Thorpe threw 60 pitches in earning his second career victory Tuesday, and he knows what that usually means after the game: Rocco would like to see you in his office.

“But not in September,” Thorpe laughed at the thought of being sent back to Class AAA Rochester for the fourth time this season. “That’s good.”

Yes, with the minor league seasons over and rosters now bulging with pitchers, the Fresh-Arm Express is grounded for the rest of the season. But with 15 relief pitchers available to manager Rocco Baldelli, there’s a new problem to address: How do you give more than a dozen pitchers regular work?

Baldelli’s answer: There are bigger issues to worry about. This is a pennant race, after all.

“The goal is to win each day, so you do the absolute best you can to figure out a way to win. Everything else comes next,” he said. “We can say we’re going manage for the short term and we’re going to manage for the long term as well. That’s all well and good, but we’re down to the last month here. These wins all matter.”

Making the job a little easier: His relievers agree, even the ones who might not get as much work as they’d like. Ryne Harper, for instance, appeared in 10 to 14 games each month of the season. He spent the last week of August in Rochester, and now that he’s back, he understands playing time might not be as easy to come by.

“I’m ready to help whenever they ask me. The most important thing is to win, and I’ll leave it up to [Baldelli and his staff] how they’ll use us,” Harper said. “Obviously, everybody wants to pitch, but we’ve got more important things to take care of.”

Baldelli said he and pitching coach Wes Johnson have discussed how to divvy up the workload, and “hopefully it all works out nicely. But with this many guys here, it’s tough to keep everyone sharp and to keep everyone locked in.”

Not that he’s complaining, not after averaging almost two bullpen transactions a week from May to August. Baldelli said he makes no apologies for packing his pen, even if a parade of relievers bogs down the pace of a game and even though a rule change will limit September rosters to 28 players beginning next year.

“There’s every reason in the world to take advantage of the rules, the way they’re written, and go about business this way,” he said. “That’s real. I don’t think we should look away from that. And it might one of the reasons why the rules are changing. But for now, we have to operate like this. We’re doing ourselves a disservice if we’re not operating like this.”

Mind if we switch?

A lineup mix-up caused an unusual midgame flip-flop in the Twins’ outfield. Baldelli decided to play Jake Cave in center field and Max Kepler in right, and the lineup card posted in the Twins’ clubhouse reflected that. But another copy, one that was provided to the Red Sox and umpires in the exchange of lineups, had the positions reversed.

When the Twins realized the discrepancy, they followed the card the umpires had, with Kepler taking center field to start the game and Cave in right. But when the players took the field in the second inning, the Twins notified the umpires that they were switching positions.

Dyson sore again

The biceps tendinitis that sidelined Sam Dyson only four days after he was acquired from the Giants last month has again flared up.

Dyson was sent home to be examined by Twins doctors in Minneapolis, according to Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey, but he described the soreness as minor, and the early end to the trip for Dyson just a precaution.

“We want to get out ahead of this” before the problem becomes worse, Falvey said.

Since returning from the injured list, Dyson has appeared in 10 games and allowed three runs — all on solo home runs — over 10⅔ innings (a 2.53 ERA), while holding hitters to a .205 average and earning six holds. The righthanded reliever pitched a scoreless inning against the Red Sox on Tuesday. Since Dyson had pitched three times in the past five days, he was unlikely to be available again during the final two days of the trip anyway, Falvey said.

Garver gets extra day

Mitch Garver was out of the lineup, two days after taking a foul tip off his mask in Detroit. But Baldelli hinted the Twins catcher (and customary leadoff hitter against lefthanded pitchers) could be back in the lineup Thursday.

“We wanted to give him an extra day before we put him back behind the plate,” Baldelli said. “He’s actually doing pretty well.”

Multi-position player Marwin Gonzalez, meanwhile, remains sidelined because of an abdominal strain he suffered last week in Chicago, and isn’t ready yet to face live pitching.