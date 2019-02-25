– Marwin Gonzalez spent the offseason working out in Houston before moving to a training center in Miami about two weeks ago, all while waiting out a free agency market that has made players feel like they are stranded on an island.

“I’m not going to lie,” he said. “It was kind of frustrating, especially the last week, going on social media and seeing everybody in a baseball uniform and you are just working out by yourself, getting ready for spring training.

“But it was worth it.”

It was worth it because the Twins stepped up with a two-year, $21 million contract to land one of baseball’s best utility players. Uh, scratch that.

“Multi-positional everyday player,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli insisted.

Video (01:48): Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey says team is careful about adding players late, but decided Marwin Gonzalez, center, was worth making an exception. Video (01:48): Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey says team is careful about adding players late, but decided Marwin Gonzalez, center, was worth making an exception.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated outfielder Zack Granite for assignment.

In the deal, Gonzalez will earn $12 million this season and $9 million in 2020. That gives the Twins roughly a $118 million payroll heading into this season.

The Twins began to like their chances of landing Gonzalez about a month ago, as they monitored the free agent market and saw a chance to add a player who could play every day, but at different positions. As the start of camp neared, the Twins wanted to get a deal done as soon as possible to make sure the several gloves he wears are all sharp.

“Because he is a multi-position guy and he does need to prepare at multiple spots, and the longer it goes, it’s harder to do,” Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said. “Certainly you don’t want to rush anybody. So that felt like the right time to conclude it, and we both agreed on that.”

Gonzalez knows a few Twins from competing against them, but he played with Jason Castro for three seasons while with Houston and knows fellow Venezuelan Willans Astudillo.

“I know that he’s funny,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez then went out to work out with his new team and get to know his teammates. The Twins weren’t sure when Gonzalez would appear in a spring training game, as his schedule hasn’t been mapped out yet. He hasn’t faced any live pitching — he didn’t want to risk getting injured by a thrown pitch or foul ball off his lower half — so has to work on getting his timing back as well.

But when he is ready to play, he’ll play everywhere. He’ll be in the lineup daily during the regular season, giving other players a break while providing some decent offense. He batted .247 last season with 16 home runs and 68 RBI while playing in 145 games. The Twins feel they can get Gonzalez 500 plate appearances while moving around the field on defense.

“I couldn’t be in a better spot than here,” he said. “I know a lot of guys on the team that’s a plus too. As time [goes] I’m gonna get a better relationship with all the guys. And I’m happy to be here.”

Time is running out for Granite. After making the big leagues for the first time in July 2017, taking part in 40 games, Granite came to 2018 camp determined to establish himself at the game’s top level.

Instead, he hit .140, injured a shoulder diving for a fly ball, got demoted to Class AAA Rochester at camp’s end and suffered through the first terrible season of his six-year pro career.

Granite hoped for a bounceback at camp this year. Last year, he tried to play through the pain of a shoulder injury, especially when an April magnetic resonance imaging exam was inconclusive, but finally gave up in July, when it became impossible. A second MRI spotted a torn rotator cuff in his right (non-throwing) shoulder, ending his season.