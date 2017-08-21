– The Twins’ four-game winning streak disappeared on Monday, but there was a reason for that: They are going to play another game.

The Twins dropped to 0-6 in the first game of doubleheaders this season with a 7-6 loss to the White Sox, with a second game still to come at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Tim Melville made his Twins debut, and retired seven consecutive batters at one point, three of them by strikeout. But the other innings didn’t go so well, with Chicago striking for two runs in the first inning, and three more in the fourth, coming on Yolmer Sanchez’s three-run homer. Nik Turley, the designated 26th man on the Twins roster, relieved and gave up two runs over 3⅔ innings — and was nearly the beneficiary of a Twins’ comeback.

The Twins managed only two runs in 6⅓ innings against White Sox lefthander Carlos Rodon, but rallied against Chicago’s shorthanded bullpen. When Jorge Polanco smacked his first home run since June 23 into the center field bleachers, a three-run shot off usual starter Derek Holland, the Twins pulled within 7-6.

But the Twins were retired in order in the ninth by new Chicago closer Juan Minaya, who recorded his third save of the season.

With Dillon Gee making his Twins starting debut in Game 2, the visiting team has new hope: The Twins are 4-1 in the second game of doubleheaders this season.