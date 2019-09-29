KANSAS CITY, MO. - It won’t count when they meet on the same field Friday, but the Twins have already beaten the Yankees once this week.

Minnesota now holds the title as baseball’s most prolific home-run-hitting team, having hit three in their 5-4 loss to the Royals to overtake the Yankees on the season’s final day, 307 home runs to 306.

And as if to symbolize what a team effort the home run frenzy has been, none of the three players who connected Sunday to deliver the title had connected this month.

But C.J. Cron, Jake Cave and Jason Castro each drove Jorge Lopez pitches deep into the left field stands, ending their monthlong homer droughts and delivering the 47th three-homer game of this remarkable Twins season.

Meanwhile in Arlington, Texas, Aaron Judge hit a home run for the Yankees, who began the day with a 305-304 lead in the home run race, but former Twin Lance Lynn prevented any further balls from leaving the park, allowing the Twins to overtake the team they will meet in the AL Division Series beginning Friday in Yankee Stadium.

The statistical victory contrasted with the baseball one. The Twins took an early 3-0 lead, but Kansas City rallied with a run in the eighth and one in the ninth to hand retiring manager Ned Yost his 746th and final victory, most in Royals history. A Hunter Dozier triple and Ryan O’Hearn double tied the score in the eighth, and Humberto Arteaga doubled to open the ninth against Fernando Romero. Two batters later, Brett Phillips hit a fly ball to right field, and Ian Miller’s throw home was too late to prevent Arteaga from scoring the winning run.

The Twins' Jake Cave, left, is congratulated by teammate Jonathan Schoop, right, following his solo home run during the first inning

Minnesota finishes its season with a 101-61 record, one victory shy of the franchise record 102 won by the 1965 AL champion Twins.