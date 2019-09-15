– For the third straight game, the Twins tried to beat their lone AL Central challenger with a rookie pitcher on the mound, and it nearly worked. Oddly, it was when they turned to a veteran that the plan fell apart.

Randy Dobnak pitched a career-high five innings, allowing just two runs, and the Twins appeared headed to an add-insult-to-injury sweep of the Indians. But when Dobnak departed, Kyle Gibson made a surprise relief appearance, and surrendered a game-turning three-run homer, and the error-prone Twins dropped a sloppy 7-5 decision to Cleveland.

Gibson, whose lone relief appearance came in a 17th-inning emergency earlier this season, was summoned to replace reliever Fernando Romero in the sixth inning with the Twins showing a one-run lead. But his second pitch, a low and inside fastball to Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez, wound up in Progressive Field’s center field seats, a three-run shot that revived an Indians team that was beginning to resemble AL Central roadkill.

The Twins still left town with a 4 1/2 game lead and a magic number of nine, with nothing but the division’s bottom-dwellers left on the schedule, starting with the White Sox on Monday. Even if the Twins win only half of their games against the Royals (seven remain) and Tigers (three), teams headed for 100-loss seasons, and no other games, the Indians would need to go 9-3 just to force a one-game playoff. So it was hard to feel like the weekend was anything but a rousing success for Minnesota.

Still, the Twins’ record-setting home run power, combined with Dobnak’s ability to induce ground balls, seemed like enough to pull off a sweep of the series. Miguel Sano homered once, Eddie Rosario twice, and LaMonte Wade Jr. crushed his first career homer into the seats in right-center off All-Star Game MVP Shane Bieber.

Rosario’s homers give him 31 on the season, and made the 2019 Twins the 13th team in major-league history, and first since the 2009 Phillies, to have four 30-home run hitters. Sano has 29, so the Twins are on the verge of making even more history over the final two weeks.

But Gibson’s recurring troubles — he has a 6.75 ERA in August and September — allowed the game to slip away. Romero relieved Dobnak in the sixth, and allowed a double to Jason Kipnis, a walk to Franmil Reyes, and a wild pitch that moved them up. After the first of Jonathan Schoop’s two errors allowed a run to score, manager Rocco Baldelli brought in Gibson. But Perez immediately homered, and the loud Indians crowd finally got to celebrate.

The Twins allowed three unearned runs on the day by committing four errors.