KANSAS CITY - The Twins took advantage of an pitcher with no major league experience on Saturday, scoring five runs in just three innings. Then the Royals did the same to the Twins’ far more veteran staff, and ran away with an 11-6 victory over Minnesota in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium.

Kansas City pulled into a tie with the Twins for second place in the AL Central by knocking around Jose Berrios, who allowed three home runs, Tyler Duffey, who have up hits to four of the seven batters he faced, and Ryan Pressly, who surrendered a three-run homer in his return to the major leagues.

Miguel Sano crushed a 461-foot home run into the center field fountains off of Royals rookie Luke Farrell, the son of Red Sox manager John Farrell, and the Twins knocked the righthander out after recording only eight outs. But while the Twins’ offense gradually wilted in the summer sunshine — only seventh-inning doubles by Kennys Vargas and Jorge Polanco, which briefly put the Twins back in the lead, added to their total after the third inning — the Royals kept pouring it on.

Berrios allowed at least one hit in all five innings he pitched, and three of them were 400-foot-plus blasts that easily cleared the fences, only the second time in the 23-year-old’s two-season career he’s given up three homers in a game. Mike Moustakas smashed his 22nd homer of the season in the fourth inning, light-hitting shortstop Alcides Escobar added a two-run shot moments later, and Brandon Moss hit one toward the Twins’ bullpen in right field in the fifth inning, tying the game.

It was the most runs and the most hits surrendered by Berrios this season, and represented the second poor start of this road trip for the second-year starter. Berrios allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings last Monday in Boston.

The Twins, who have lost five of six games since sweeping the Indians last weekend in Cleveland, will turn to their own rookie, righthander Felix Jorge, in the night game, a makeup of their April 29 rainout. Jorge will face righthander Jason Hammel.

John Farrell, having turned over the job of managing the Red Sox to bench coach Gary DiSarcina for a day, was in the Kauffman Stadium stands to see his son make his debut, and it started out with a promising first inning. He whiffed Robbie Grossman for his first big-league strikeout, though Joe Mauer collected a single.

In the second inning, though, he loaded the bases on a walk and two singles, then issued back-to-back run scoring walks to Brian Dozier and Grossman.