

In addition to hitting a lot of home runs, the Twins also travel well.

Friday's win improved their road record this season to 44-22. They lead the majors in road wins, one ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Their next road win will mark their most wins on the road since the 1970 Twins won 47 games. The club record belongs to the 1965 squad that went 51-30 away from the Met.

Can the Twins break that record? If they maintain their .667 winning percentage on the road, they will win 54 games on the road this season - and their schedule is favorable.

It's a noteworthy achievement, and it makes you wonder if manager Rocco Baldelli and his rest and relaxation mantra has had a positive effect on the team. Flying ahead to road cities before the offday, requiring players to show up later then normal in order for them to get more rest, etc.

Marwin Gonzalez says he feels better, but there are no plans yet for him to swing a bat. Gonzalez on Sunday will miss his fourth game with an abdominal muscle strain. Marwin said before the game that he would like Ti swing a bat soon, but the Twins don't appear to be in rush.

Tyler Duffey is on a roll. He was one pitch away Friday from an immaculate inning, an inning during which his fastball topped out at 97 miles per hour. He's had 15 scoreless outings, total ling 13 innings. That has droppoed his ERA to 2.74 on the season.

Martin Perez has a 2.12 ERA over his last three starts. The Twins won't mind if he continues that run.

Twins

Mitch Garver, C

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

C.J. Cron, 3B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Ehire Adrianza, RF

Max Kepler, CF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Martin Perez, LHP

Tigers

Victor Reyes, CF

Wlli Castro, SS

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Ronny Rodriguez, 1B

Dawel Lugo, 3B

Brandon Dixon, LF

Travis Demeritte, RF

John Hicks, C

Gordon Beckham, 2B

Matt Boyd LHP