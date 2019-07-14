One thing I overlooked about last night's win: The Twins are now 30-18 on the road, one more win than they had all of last season. And they have the most road wins in MLB.

They have shot holes in the theory that a team needs to win two-thirds of its home games and half of its road games to be considered a good team. That would be about 95 wins, by the way. The Twins are playing .625 ball on the road, which can never be overlooked. They have shook off bad losses on the road and avoided being swept on the road. They also have had a couple comeback wins on the road, like Friday against the Indians and that extra inning win on July 3 in Oakland.

They have swept Baltimore, Toronto and the Angels on the road. And they can add the Indians today as they send Jose Berrios to the mound. Cleveland is starting Shane Bieber, who is good and who is going to be better in the near future.

It won't be easy. Eddie Rosario is expected to run the bases today as he proves that his sprained left ankle is healed. I don't expect him to be activated for the game, since there's an off-day on Monday. They will likely give him an extra day then fire him out against the Mets on Tuesday. The good thing for the Twins is that he's close.

We also will get an update on Byron Buxton, who smashed his face in the turf after making a nice diving catch of a sinking fly ball in the eighth inning last night. I would expect Twins manager Rocco Baldelli to keep him out of the lineup today.

Taylor Rogers, who pitched two innings on Friday and one on Saturday, will likely be unavailable today. I know he threw just eight pitches yesterday in the ninth inning. But there's no reason to lean on him now when the Twins have won the first two games here and they have Trevor May and Blake Parker to use today.

Just saw the lineups. As I expected, no Buxton:



MIN Lineup

M Kepler (L) CF

J Polanco (S) SS

N Cruz (R) DH

L Arraez (L) 3B

M Garver (R) C

M Gonzalez (S) LF

M Sanó (R) 1B

J Cave (L) RF

J Schoop (R) 2B

RHP Jose Berrios