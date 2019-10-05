Playoff misery

Most consecutive Major League Baseball playoff losses:

14 Twins, 2004-

13 Boston, 1986-95

11 Philadelphia, 1915-1976

10 Milwaukee/Atlanta, 1958-91

10 Kansas City, 1980-85

9 Texas, 1996-99

9 San Diego, 1998-06

9 Chicago Cubs, 2003-08

9 Los Angeles Angels, 2005-08

8 L. A. Dodgers, 1995-2004

8 New York Yankees, 1921-23