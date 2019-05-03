The Twins start a three-game series at Yankee Stadium tonight (6:05 p.m., FSN) with Kyle Gibson pitching against New York's James Paxton.

Gibson (pictured) is 2-0 with a 4.88 ERA.

The Twins enter play tonight with baseball's best win percentage. They are 1-12, however, since 2015 at Yankee Stadium.

New York has won 11 of its past 15 games, but it's a M*A*S*H ward in the Bronx. On the injured list: 3B Miguel Andujar (shoulder), RHP Dellin Betances (shoulder), 1B Greg Bird (foot), OF Jacoby Ellsbury (hip), OF Clint Frazier (ankle), SS Didi Gregorius (elbow), RHP Ben Heller (elbow), OF Aaron Hicks (back), OF Aaron Judge (oblique), LHP Jordan Montgomery (elbow), RHP Luis Severino (shoulder), OF Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) and SS Troy Tulowitzki (calf). 2B DJ LeMahieu (knee) has missed the past two games but could return this weekend.

The lineups are posted on the teams' Twitter accounts. Eddie Rosario sits out for the Twins against the lefty Paxton, with Ehire Adrianza playing third and Marwin Gonzalez left.